US News
Pentagon deploys 200 Marines to help ICE operations in Florida
Approximately 200 U.S. Marines have been deployed to Florida to assist with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, according to officials.
The U.S. Northern Command announced Thursday that about 200 Marines from a North Carolina unit are being sent to help with immigration operations. They will assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by handling support tasks such as paperwork and logistics at ICE facilities.
The Marines will not be involved in making arrests or interacting with detainees.
The deployment is part of a broader mobilization of up to 700 personnel—including Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve components—authorized by the Secretary of Defense in response to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) request. Additional support locations will include Louisiana and Texas.
“These Marines represent the first group deployed as part of U.S. Northern Command’s support for this ICE mission,” the command said. The duration of the deployment has not been specified.
