Business Report
Right Path Recovery Introduces Holistic Wellness Track, Blending Nutrition, Mindfulness, and Movement Therapies
San Diego, CA — July 8, 2025 — Right Path Recovery, a leading addiction treatment center based in San Diego, is proud to announce the launch of its new Holistic Wellness Therapies, a program designed to support whole-person healing through the integration of nutrition, mindfulness, and movement therapies.
This innovative track enhances traditional evidence-based addiction treatment by helping clients rebuild their physical and emotional well-being from the inside out. The program features guided meditation, yoga, nutritional counseling, breathwork, and creative expression sessions—all aimed at restoring balance in the body and mind while promoting long-term recovery.
“At Right Path Recovery, we recognize that true healing extends beyond detox and therapy,” said Dennis Rinker, Clinical Director at Right Path Recovery. “Our holistic wellness services are crafted to help clients reconnect with themselves, reduce stress, and cultivate healthier lifestyles that support their sobriety.”
Each element of the Holistic Wellness Therapies are tailored to meet the unique needs of clients in recovery, offering tools that are sustainable and empowering beyond treatment. By addressing mental clarity, emotional regulation, physical health, and spiritual grounding, this track provides a vital complement to cognitive-behavioral therapies and relapse prevention strategies already in place.
This launch reflects Right Path’s mission to offer compassionate, comprehensive care that honors the individual journeys of each client. As substance use and mental health disorders continue to rise across Southern California, the center remains committed to offering progressive, client-centered solutions that heal the whole person—not just the addiction.
For more information or to schedule a tour of the facility, please contact:
Chloe Dennison
Media & Community Outreach
Right Path Recovery
📞 (888) 596-2518
📧 [email protected]
🌐 rightpathrehab.com
