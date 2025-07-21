US News
Small plane crashes into storage units near Grand Rapids, Michigan
A small plane crashed into a storage facility near Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday afternoon, sparking a large fire, according to local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said they were on scene after the crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the corner of Vergennes Street NE and Lincoln Lake Avenue NE in Lowell. The crash site is located just a block from the Lowell City Airport, near multiple storage units.
The FAA confirmed that a Vans RV-14 aircraft went down in Lowell but said the number of people on board is not yet known. The agency said it will investigate the crash.
The sheriff’s office confirmed to WOOD that several storage units were burning after the crash. No information has been released about possible victims.
Witness footage from the scene showed flames and thick smoke rising from the storage units, along with a heavy presence of emergency responders.
