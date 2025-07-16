Politics
Trump says Powell’s handling of Fed renovation “sort of is” a fireable offense
President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over his handling of the central bank’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation, saying “it sort of is” a fireable offense.
“I think he’s terrible,” Trump told reporters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. “But the one thing I didn’t see him as a guy that needed a palace to live in.”
“The one thing I wouldn’t have guessed is he would be spending two and a half billion dollars to build a little extension onto the Fed,” Trump added. When asked if the project was a fireable offense, Trump replied, “I think it sort of is, because if you look at his testimony… he’s not talking about the problem. It’s a big problem.”
The project, which started in 2021, was initially budgeted at $1.9 billion but has since risen to $2.5 billion due to unexpected problems, including soil contamination, asbestos, and other structural issues, according to CNN. The Federal Reserve says the upgrades will allow it to consolidate staff and cut costs over time.
Trump has frequently expressed frustration with Powell, whom he appointed in 2018 to succeed Janet Yellen. In past comments, Trump has blamed him for not lowering interest rates quickly enough.
Powell has previously said that the tariffs announced by Trump have added uncertainty to the economic outlook and are a key reason the Fed has held off on cutting interest rates, citing potential inflation risks.
Vance Boelter indicted in deadly shootings of Minnesota state lawmakers
Trump says Powell’s handling of Fed renovation “sort of is” a fireable offense
Delta Air Lines to pay $8.1 million over alleged pandemic relief violations
Illegal border crossings hit record low in June, CBP says
Most Viewed
-
US News6 days ago
All 15 workers rescued after industrial tunnel collapse in Los Angeles
-
Legal1 week ago
3 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Philadelphia
-
World1 week ago
Series of earthquakes strike near Guatemala City, causing injuries and damage
-
US News1 week ago
Flash flood emergency declared in Ruidoso, New Mexico
-
US News5 days ago
Death toll reaches 121 in Texas floods; 161 still missing in Kerr County
-
Business1 week ago
Two men charged in $650 million OmegaPro cryptocurrency fraud scheme
-
Legal1 week ago
10 charged in armed assault on ICE detention center in Texas
-
Politics6 days ago
Brazil’s President rebukes Trump over tariff threat and Bolsonaro comments