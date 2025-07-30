Breaking News
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
UPDATE: The tsunami watch has been upgraded to an advisory for Washington, Oregon, California, south Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula, and British Columbia in Canada. A tsunami advisory means strong currents and waves are expected along the coast.
UPDATE: New tsunami alerts have been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), now extending to most countries surrounding the Pacific Ocean.
The updated advisory warns of potential tsunami waves exceeding 10 feet (3 meters) along parts of the Russian and Ecuadorian coasts, and waves between 3 to 10 feet (1 to 3 meters) for Hawaii, Japan, Chile, and the Solomon Islands. Waves ranging from 1 to 3 feet (30 cm to 1 meter) are possible from Taiwan to New Zealand and from Mexico to Peru.
A major magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Russia on Tuesday evening, prompting tsunami warnings for Russia and Japan, and triggering alerts across much of the Pacific, including the United States and Canada.
The earthquake occurred at 7:24 p.m. ET and was centered off the coast of Kamchatka Krai in far eastern Russia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers).
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) issued a tsunami warning for parts of Russia and Japan, warning that “widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible” based on the preliminary earthquake parameters.
A tsunami warning is now in effect for Hawaii, following further assessment by the PTWC. Tsunami advisories and watches have also been issued for Alaska, the U.S. West Coast, and parts of coastal Canada.
Earlier, a tsunami advisory—the second highest threat level on a scale of one to three—was issued for portions of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, from Samalga Pass to Attu, warning of the possibility of strong waves and dangerous currents.
In its initial statement for Hawaii, the PTWC said: “Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.”
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back
