Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Afghanistan-Pakistan border region

A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, with shaking felt across the region, according to seismologists and local reports.

The earthquake struck at 11:47 p.m. local time on Sunday in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, at a preliminary depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter was located in a mountainous region about 26 miles (42 kilometers) from Asadābād, Afghanistan, and 26 miles (42 kilometers) from Jalālābād, a city of roughly 280,000 people.

Shaking from the earthquake was reported across a wide area, including as far as New Delhi in India. Tremors were also felt in several parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Lahore.

According to data from the USGS, strong to very strong shaking likely occurred near the epicenter, where thousands of people may have been exposed.

According to the USGS, seismic activity in the Himalaya and Hindu Kush region is driven by the ongoing collision of the India and Eurasia tectonic plates. This process generates frequent earthquakes, making the area one of the most seismically hazardous regions in the world.

The Hindu Kush in northern Afghanistan is especially notable for producing deep earthquakes, sometimes occurring as far as 100 miles below the surface due to remnants of a subducting slab. The region has a history of destructive quakes, including the 1935 Quetta earthquake in Pakistan, which killed tens of thousands, and the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, which left over 80,000 dead.