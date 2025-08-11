Small plane crashes into stationary aircraft at Montana airport; 2 slightly injured

A small plane crashed into another stationary aircraft at Kalispell City Airport in Montana, but only minor injuries have been reported, according to local media.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Socata TBM 700 struck an unoccupied Swearingen SX-300 after landing at the airport around 2 p.m. local time on Monday. Four people were on board the TBM 700.

All four passengers on the plane escaped safely, according to KPAX, citing officials. Two people were treated for minor injuries.

Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen told KPAX the moving plane was on approach to the airport when “something unusual happened,” causing it to crash on the runway.

Videos from the aftermath showed a large plume of smoke rising over the airport, with both small planes completely engulfed in flames and destroyed.

Kalispell is located in northwestern Montana, about 90 miles north of Missoula and roughly 150 miles east of Spokane, Washington.