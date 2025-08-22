US News
Tour bus from Niagara Falls overturns in New York; 4 dead, dozens injured
At least four people were killed and dozens more injured when a tour bus carrying more than 50 passengers overturned on Interstate 90 in western New York, according to officials.
New York State Police said the crash occurred on Friday in the town of Pembroke, Genesee County, between exits 48A and 49. The tour bus was carrying 52 people at the time of the accident.
The bus, chartered from New York City and returning from Niagara Falls, lost control for unknown reasons before veering into the median and overturning on the south shoulder of the highway, according to State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan.
Trooper O’Callaghan said there were “multiple fatalities, multiple entrapments and multiple injuries,” including at least one child believed to have died. Law enforcement sources told ABC News that the crash killed at least four people.
An official at Erie County Medical Center said 24 patients from the crash had been transported to the hospital. Twenty were receiving treatment and evaluation in the emergency department and trauma center, two were taken to the operating room, and several were admitted to the trauma intensive care unit.
“Most of the people speaking on the tour bus would be Indian, Chinese, and Philippine,” O’Callaghan said, adding that translators were being brought to the scene.
The official said most passengers were likely not wearing seatbelts, which may have contributed to “many” being ejected during the crash.
State police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
