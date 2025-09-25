Florida man arraigned in plot to bomb New York Stock Exchange

A Florida man has been charged for allegedly plotting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange and threatening to kill federal agents, according to prosecutors.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said 30-year-old Harun Abdul-Hamid Yener of Coral Springs faces charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, attempting to use an explosive device against a building in interstate commerce, threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Court documents allege investigators first learned of Yener in February 2024, when bombmaking schematics were discovered in his unlocked storage unit. Searches uncovered sketches, circuit boards, and timers, along with online searches dating back to 2017 on how to build explosives.

According to prosecutors, Yener later told someone he believed was part of an anti-government militia that he wanted to target the New York Stock Exchange in the week before Thanksgiving.

Article continues below the player

Over the next several months, he allegedly built a remote trigger, researched possible placement for the bomb, asked others to acquire explosive materials, and directed surveillance of the building. He also recorded a statement intended for release to the press.

During this period, Yener repeatedly expressed his intent to kill federal agents who had searched his storage unit, the indictment says.

The FBI’s Miami Field Office led the investigation with assistance from the Coral Springs Police Department and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. If convicted, Yener faces up to life in prison.