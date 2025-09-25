Former FBI Director James Comey indicted on federal charges

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to media reports. The decision was confirmed by Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The indictment on Thursday, which includes charges of giving false statements and obstruction of justice, makes Comey the first senior government official to face prosecution tied to Trump’s long-standing grievances over the 2016 Russia investigation, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

“No one is above the law,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement following the report. “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

Comey, who led the FBI from 2013 until his dismissal by Trump in 2017, has been a central figure in politically sensitive investigations, including the bureau’s inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and the subsequent probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Justice Department has not yet released further details about the indictment or when Comey will make an initial court appearance.