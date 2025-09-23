Global Sumud Flotilla reports new drone attacks as convoy sails toward Gaza

The Global Sumud Flotilla said its aid convoy was attacked multiple times, reporting explosions, drones overhead, and communications jamming as boats continued sailing toward Gaza.

In a social media post early Wednesday GMT, the group said “multiple drones” dropped unidentified objects near the flotilla, causing explosions around several boats. The convoy was reported to be off the coast of Crete, Greece.

“We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated,” the flotilla wrote, pledging to continue the mission to deliver aid.

Louie-Joe Findlater, one of the flotilla participants, posted that the boats were “under attack,” claiming one mast was down after being hit. “This is a convoy of volunteers bringing aid. Demand governments protect us and open a safe corridor now,” he said.

Other participants in the flotilla reported that the convoy has been attacked at least eight times during the night.

Earlier this month, the flotilla reported two incidents in Tunisian waters: on September 8, the main “Family Boat” was struck while anchored near Sidi Bou Said, and the following day the British-flagged “Alma” sustained fire damage to its deck in a suspected drone attack. No injuries were reported.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a civil maritime initiative involving participants from dozens of countries. Organizers say its goal is to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s naval blockade. High-profile figures involved include climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.