World
Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill at least 35, Houthis say
Israel carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
The IDF said fighter jets struck targets in Sana’a and Al-Jawf, including military camps where Houthi operatives gathered intelligence and planned attacks, the headquarters of the group’s military information department, and a fuel storage facility used to support military activity.
The military said the strikes were in response to repeated Houthi drone and missile attacks on Israel. Reuters, citing sources, reported that one of the strikes targeted the Houthis’ Ministry of Defense.
The Houthi-run health ministry said the strikes killed at least 35 people and wounded more than 130.
The Houthis, an Iranian-backed group controlling much of northern Yemen, have repeatedly claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks on Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza.
The strikes in Yemen came a day after Israel launched an unprecedented attack in Qatar, where airstrikes hit residential buildings in Doha housing targeting members of Hamas’s political bureau.
At least six people were killed, including a Qatari officer and the son of Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya. President Trump said Israel made the decision unilaterally and stated that the U.S. was not involved.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and several governments, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, condemned Tuesday’s strikes in Doha as a violation of sovereignty.
