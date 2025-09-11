Legal
Person airlifted as Naval Academy in Maryland on lockdown due to threat
The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was placed on lockdown after threats were reported, according to officials. A person was seen being loaded into a medevac, though the circumstances remain unclear.
Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, said it was responding Thursday evening to reports of threats against the Naval Academy. The base was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the academy.
WJZ reported that a person was airlifted to a local hospital, though it is not yet clear if the case was related to the reported threat.
The governor’s office has said: “In working with local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities, there is currently no credible threat to the Naval Academy.”
The Naval Academy, located on the Severn River in Annapolis, is the undergraduate college of the U.S. Navy and trains future officers for both the Navy and Marine Corps. The campus is about 30 miles east of Washington, D.C.
No further details about the nature of the threats or potential suspects were immediately released. Authorities said updates would follow as more information becomes available.
