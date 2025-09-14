US News
NORAD escorts plane from restricted airspace over Trump’s NJ golf club
A civilian aircraft was intercepted by U.S. fighter jets after violating restricted airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump is spending the weekend, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
The incident occurred around 1:55 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft entered a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone established by the Federal Aviation Administration for Trump’s visit. NORAD said fighter jets escorted the plane out of the area after deploying flares to draw the pilot’s attention.
The interception was one of four unauthorized airspace incursions in the region over the weekend. Another occurred earlier Saturday, while two more were reported on Sunday morning, NORAD said.
Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on Friday night. Temporary flight restrictions are routinely issued by the FAA whenever a sitting president travels, covering both commercial and private aviation in the area.
NORAD said the flares used during the intercept were visible to the public but stated they burned out quickly and posed no danger.
The FAA reminded general aviation pilots to check all notices before flights to avoid restricted areas. The agency specifically listed Bedminster and nearby Morristown under VIP movement restrictions from Friday through Sunday.
Trump, who often visits his New Jersey golf club, has hosted political allies and foreign leaders at the property during previous visits.
