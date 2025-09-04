Powerball website crashes after $1.4 billion jackpot drawing

The Powerball website crashed after the release of winning numbers for a jackpot estimated at $1.4 billion, one of the largest in the game’s history.

The drawing took place Wednesday night, but the site went offline shortly after publishing the results. As of late Wednesday, many visitors were unable to access the official Powerball website.

The winning numbers are 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 and the Powerball is 22, with a Power Play of 2x. The jackpot is valued at $1.40 billion, with a cash option of approximately $643 million before taxes.

Powerball, which is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, holds the record for the world’s largest lottery prize: a $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in November 2022. The current prize ranks among the top four largest in the game’s history.

If no winner is declared, the next drawing will be held on Wednesday, September 3. For this jackpot to enter the top three in Powerball history, it would have to surpass the $1.586 billion prize won in California, Florida, and Tennessee in 2016.

Watch the results of Wednesday’s drawing in the video below: