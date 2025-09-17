Breaking News
Reports: Multiple officers injured in incident in southern Pennsylvania
An incident involving police in southern Pennsylvania has left multiple officers injured, according to local media reports.
The incident is unfolding in North Codorus Township in York County, Pennsylvania, according to local media citing officials. The first 911 call was received at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Local stations reported a large police and EMS presence near Haar Road, close to Emig and Senft roads, according to the York Dispatch. Medical helicopters also responded to the scene.
Authorities have not publicly released details, but preliminary reports indicate that multiple police officers were injured while responding to the incident. The number of those injured and the exact circumstances remain unclear.
The Spring Grove Area School District said all schools were placed on shelter-in-place “due to an officer-involved incident” nearby. The district stated that the situation is not connected to the schools or students.
North Codorus Township is located about 30 miles south of Harrisburg and near the city of York. The largely rural community has a population of roughly 9,000 residents.
