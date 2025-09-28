Shooting with multiple victims at Mormon Church in Grand Blanc, Michigan

A Mormon Church in Grand Blanc, Michigan is engulfed in flames after someone started shooting, causing a number of casualties, according to local officials and witnesses. The suspect is down and no longer a threat.

The incident began at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called for an active shooter at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 7 miles south of Flint or 45 miles northwest of Detroit.

When officers arrived at the scene, the church was also on fire.

“There are multiple victims and the shooter is down,” the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a statement. “There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire.”

According to initial reports, at least 6 people have been injured, and there are reports that a number of other people are still unaccounted for, possibly trapped inside the building. Parts of the building have collapsed.

Several witnesses said the gunman drove a vehicle into the building before opening fire, though police have yet to confirm that. One official connected to the church said at least one person was killed.

A press conference has been scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET.

