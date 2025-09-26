Top Model USA among 3 dead in murder-suicide outside El Paso police HQ

Three people were killed, including the suspect, and another was critically injured in a suspected murder-suicide outside El Paso, Texas, Police Department headquarters, according to officials. One of the victims was a former Top Model USA.

The shooting occurred at about 1:23 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 1000 N. Raynor, directly outside the El Paso police headquarters, police spokesperson Officer Cisneros said at a press briefing.

The victims were identified as 21-year-old Mia Molina and 27-year-old Victoria Whitman, both deceased, and a 59-year-old man who remains in critical condition.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 28-year-old Uriel Ontiveros, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Preliminary findings from the El Paso Police Department indicate Ontiveros shot the victims before taking his own life. Two vehicles were involved, with at least one showing visible bullet damage.

All four individuals were transported to local hospitals, where Molina and Whitman were pronounced dead.

El Paso Fashion Week said in a statement that Molina was their former and first Top Model USA. “We are terribly saddened by the news and ask for prayers for the family,” the organization said, adding that they were aware she was involved in the shooting but had no further details.

Social media accounts belonging to Molina and the suspect appeared to show them in a relationship, though this has not been confirmed by officials. Molina’s social media profile also identified her as Top Model USA 2023.

The shooting took place just two days after a separate incident in El Paso in which five teenagers between 15 and 17 years old were shot and a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officials have not said whether the cases are connected.

El Paso has consistently ranked as one of the safest large cities in the United States. Studies released in 2025 again placed the city near the top of nationwide safety rankings.