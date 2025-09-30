All clear after suspicious device reported at Utah State University

Utah State University evacuated a building on its Logan campus after a suspicious device was reported ahead of a Turning Point USA event, according to campus alerts. An all clear was later issued after authorities safely detonated the non-explosive device.

The evacuation order was issued at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday after a suspicious package was reported at the Old Main building. Students and staff were told to leave immediately, avoid elevators, and follow directions from emergency personnel.

At 3:45 p.m., the university said a device was located outside Old Main and determined to be non-explosive.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the bomb squad detonated the suspicious device. Old Main building is now clear and safe. All scheduled events may resume as normal,” Utah State said in a statement.

Article continues below the player

The incident came as a Turning Point USA event, titled “This Is the Turning Point Tour,” was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., featuring Alex Clark and a panel with Senator Mike Lee, Representative Andy Biggs, former Congressman Jason Chaffetz, and Governor Spencer Cox, hosted by the TPUSA chapter at Utah State.

The program is part of a tour intended to honor Charlie Kirk, 31, who was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was struck by a bullet to the neck in what Governor Cox described as a “political assassination.”

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson after a manhunt. He is being held without bail on charges including aggravated murder. Prosecutors have said Robinson could face the death penalty.

The bomb threat also comes amid a wave of hoax calls targeting universities, colleges, and schools across the U.S. since late August, which have resulted in dozens of evacuations.