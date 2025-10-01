Legal
1 killed, 5 injured in shooting inside nightclub in Fort Worth, Texas
One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Fort Worth, Texas, according to police.
Fort Worth police said officers responded around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday to reports of gunfire at a business on the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street. The shooting took place inside the Social LIV nightclub, according to local media reports.
Inside, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five other victims were either taken by ambulance or drove themselves to local hospitals. All are reported to be in stable condition.
Homicide detectives said the shooting appeared to have been unprovoked and that multiple suspects opened fire inside the nightclub before fleeing on foot. No arrests have been made.
Police said the shooting appears to be gang-related, though the investigation is ongoing. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.
1 killed, 5 injured in shooting inside nightclub in Fort Worth, Texas
2 killed, 12 injured in shooting in downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Drones drop explosives on police building in western Mexico; no injuries
U.S. strike kills 4 on suspected drug boat off Venezuela
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
3 killed after gunman on boat opens fire at Southport, NC restaurant
-
US News1 week ago
At least 10 people shot at Mormon Church in Michigan, others missing
-
Legal1 week ago
Top Model USA among 3 dead in murder-suicide outside El Paso police HQ
-
Legal1 week ago
Amber Alert: Colt and Bradley Brussel missing from Arkansas, may be in Florida
-
Politics1 week ago
Former FBI Director James Comey indicted on federal charges
-
Legal5 days ago
All clear after suspicious device reported at Utah State University
-
US News1 week ago
New tropical disturbance could bring impacts to U.S. coast, NHC says
-
Legal7 days ago
Suspect arrested after casino shooting in Eagle Pass, Texas leaves 2 dead, 5 injured