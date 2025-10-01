1 killed, 5 injured in shooting inside nightclub in Fort Worth, Texas

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Fort Worth, Texas, according to police.

Fort Worth police said officers responded around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday to reports of gunfire at a business on the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street. The shooting took place inside the Social LIV nightclub, according to local media reports.

Inside, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other victims were either taken by ambulance or drove themselves to local hospitals. All are reported to be in stable condition.

Article continues below the player

Homicide detectives said the shooting appeared to have been unprovoked and that multiple suspects opened fire inside the nightclub before fleeing on foot. No arrests have been made.

Police said the shooting appears to be gang-related, though the investigation is ongoing. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.