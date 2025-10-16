Legal
16 injured after gunman fires dozens of shots in Sydney, Australia
A man was arrested after allegedly firing dozens of shots indiscriminately in a Sydney, Australia, neighborhood, injuring at least 16 people before being taken into custody, according to police.
New South Wales police said the gunman fired “indiscriminately” at people and vehicles, with Assistant Commissioner Trent King estimating that at least 50 rounds were discharged before the suspect was subdued.
A man in his 50s was struck in the neck and chest and remains in critical condition after surgery, according to 9NEWS Australia.
Three other people sought treatment for minor wounds at a nearby police station, while paramedics treated 16 people at the scene for cuts, falls, and other minor injuries. Two of those were later taken to hospitals for additional care.
Several cars, including a police vehicle, were struck by gunfire, though no officers were injured.
Heavily armed police surrounded the area and entered a building where the suspect had barricaded himself. He was arrested about two hours later after being wounded during the confrontation. Several firearms were recovered at the scene.
Police have launched an investigation into the motive for the attack, describing the incident as a “major operation” that drew large numbers of emergency personnel.
Shootings are rare in Australia, where strict gun control laws were enacted after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre that killed 35 people. The country has since seen few large-scale shooting incidents.
16 injured after gunman fires dozens of shots in Sydney, Australia
Trump says U.S. may expand anti-cartel operations to land
Tropical system likely to strengthen as it moves toward the Caribbean
Hundreds of trekkers rescued after blizzard near Mount Everest in Tibet
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
3 killed after gunman on boat opens fire at Southport, NC restaurant
-
US News1 week ago
At least 10 people shot at Mormon Church in Michigan, others missing
-
Legal1 week ago
Amber Alert: Colt and Bradley Brussel missing from Arkansas, may be in Florida
-
Legal5 days ago
All clear after suspicious device reported at Utah State University
-
Legal1 week ago
Suspect arrested after casino shooting in Eagle Pass, Texas leaves 2 dead, 5 injured
-
Legal1 week ago
Lockdown at Grove City College in Pennsylvania; no active threat reported
-
World5 days ago
Plane’s front landing gear collapses in emergency landing in Dominican Republic
-
US News1 week ago
Stowaway found dead in plane’s landing gear at North Carolina airport