16 injured after gunman fires dozens of shots in Sydney, Australia

A man was arrested after allegedly firing dozens of shots indiscriminately in a Sydney, Australia, neighborhood, injuring at least 16 people before being taken into custody, according to police.

New South Wales police said the gunman fired “indiscriminately” at people and vehicles, with Assistant Commissioner Trent King estimating that at least 50 rounds were discharged before the suspect was subdued.

A man in his 50s was struck in the neck and chest and remains in critical condition after surgery, according to 9NEWS Australia.

Three other people sought treatment for minor wounds at a nearby police station, while paramedics treated 16 people at the scene for cuts, falls, and other minor injuries. Two of those were later taken to hospitals for additional care.

Several cars, including a police vehicle, were struck by gunfire, though no officers were injured.

Heavily armed police surrounded the area and entered a building where the suspect had barricaded himself. He was arrested about two hours later after being wounded during the confrontation. Several firearms were recovered at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the motive for the attack, describing the incident as a “major operation” that drew large numbers of emergency personnel.

Shootings are rare in Australia, where strict gun control laws were enacted after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre that killed 35 people. The country has since seen few large-scale shooting incidents.