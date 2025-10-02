2 deputies wounded in Louisiana courthouse shooting

Two sheriff’s deputies were shot at a courthouse in Iberville Parish, Louisiana, after a suspect opened fire during a booking process, according to local media. The suspect was killed at the scene.

The shooting happened Monday evening in Plaquemine, about 15 miles southwest of Baton Rouge. WAFB reported that the suspect had been arrested in a sexual assault investigation before obtaining a weapon and shooting the deputies.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WAFB that one of the deputies injured was his son, who was taken to a hospital in Plaquemine.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a post that Sheriff Stassi’s son is “currently stable but not out of the woods,” while another deputy is “fighting for his life.”

Article continues below the player

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or details on how he obtained the weapon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the sheriff’s deputies involved in the tragic shooting at the Iberville Parish Courthouse,” the Iberville Parish Government said in a statement. “We stand with their families and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time.”