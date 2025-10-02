Legal
2 deputies wounded in Louisiana courthouse shooting
Two sheriff’s deputies were shot at a courthouse in Iberville Parish, Louisiana, after a suspect opened fire during a booking process, according to local media. The suspect was killed at the scene.
The shooting happened Monday evening in Plaquemine, about 15 miles southwest of Baton Rouge. WAFB reported that the suspect had been arrested in a sexual assault investigation before obtaining a weapon and shooting the deputies.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WAFB that one of the deputies injured was his son, who was taken to a hospital in Plaquemine.
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a post that Sheriff Stassi’s son is “currently stable but not out of the woods,” while another deputy is “fighting for his life.”
Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or details on how he obtained the weapon.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the sheriff’s deputies involved in the tragic shooting at the Iberville Parish Courthouse,” the Iberville Parish Government said in a statement. “We stand with their families and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time.”
Medical helicopter crashes onto highway in Sacramento, California
2 deputies wounded in Louisiana courthouse shooting
Venezuela says it warned U.S. of alleged plot to bomb embassy in Caracas
Teen arrested after stepfather found decapitated inside NYC home
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
3 killed after gunman on boat opens fire at Southport, NC restaurant
-
US News1 week ago
At least 10 people shot at Mormon Church in Michigan, others missing
-
Legal6 days ago
All clear after suspicious device reported at Utah State University
-
Legal1 week ago
Suspect arrested after casino shooting in Eagle Pass, Texas leaves 2 dead, 5 injured
-
Legal1 week ago
Lockdown at Grove City College in Pennsylvania; no active threat reported
-
World6 days ago
Plane’s front landing gear collapses in emergency landing in Dominican Republic
-
US News1 week ago
Stowaway found dead in plane’s landing gear at North Carolina airport
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. seizes 14 ancient Egyptian artifacts smuggled into the country