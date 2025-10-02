2 killed, 12 injured in shooting in downtown Montgomery, Alabama

Two people were killed and 12 others injured when gunfire erupted during a confrontation in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, according to officials.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said officers heard gunfire around 11:31 p.m. near the intersection of Bibb and Commerce streets and found multiple victims at the scene. At least 14 people in total were shot, including seven under the age of 20.

Two victims, identified as 17-year-old Jeremiah Morris and 43-year-old Shalonda Williams, were confirmed to be the individuals who died in the shooting.

Five of the wounded remain in life-threatening condition, while seven others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All of the 14 victims suffered from gunshot wounds.

Graboys said multiple weapons were recovered from the scene, including some with high-capacity magazines, and that shell casings from several calibers were found.

“This started as a result of an individual, one of these 14, who we believe was targeted,” Graboys said. “When that exchange erupted, multiple people in the crowd, because this was a crowded area, pulled their own weapons and started discharging.”

Graboys said at least two of the victims were armed. Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are assisting in the investigation.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed called the shooting “unfortunate but certainly avoidable,” describing it as the result of “bad judgment and selfish behavior.” He said the shooting was not connected to Alabama State University’s homecoming or any sanctioned event in the city.

“It only took one or two people a few seconds to do something really stupid and very dangerous that cost the lives of two people,” Reed said.

The mayor and police chief announced a total reward of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest, including contributions from the mayor, the city council president, and crime-stoppers.

The shooting happened about a block from the Montgomery Ferris Wheel event, but officials said the incidents were unrelated. Police said multiple people are being questioned as the investigation continues.