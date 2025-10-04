Legal
4 found dead in San Francisco home in suspected murder-suicide
Four people were found dead inside a home in San Francisco in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide, according to officials and local media reports.
The discovery was made around 1:23 p.m. on Wednesday during a welfare check in San Francisco’s Westwood Highlands neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Officers arrived and located four unresponsive individuals who were declared deceased on scene. The city’s medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.
Two sources told KTVU the case is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, though officials have not confirmed that publicly.
Police said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. The identities of the victims and details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.
Westwood Highlands is a residential neighborhood in southwestern San Francisco, about five miles from downtown.
