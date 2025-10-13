World
42 killed after bus plunges down mountain pass in South Africa
At least 42 people were killed and 49 others injured when a bus carrying passengers to Zimbabwe and Malawi crashed in northern South Africa, according to officials.
Authorities said the bus went off a steep mountain pass and plunged down an embankment in the country’s Limpopo province on Monday. The vehicle had been traveling from the city of Gqeberha, in southern South Africa, toward Zimbabwe and Malawi when it veered off the road.
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy confirmed that 42 people were killed in the crash, including seven children.
Six of the injured are in critical condition, 31 were seriously hurt, and 12 sustained minor injuries. A critically injured child was airlifted to a hospital, while others were taken to medical centers in nearby towns.
“The RTMC, together with local law enforcement authorities, are conducting a full scene reconstruction and mechanical investigation of the vehicle,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a statement.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed condolences, calling the crash “a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi alike.”
