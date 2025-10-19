Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 1 killed

A cargo plane arriving from Dubai overshot the runway and plunged into the sea at Hong Kong International Airport, killing one ground worker, according to local media reports.

The accident occurred at about 3:53 a.m. local time on Monday when Emirates SkyCargo flight EK9788, operated by Turkish carrier Air ACT, veered off the airport’s north runway, according to Flightradar24 and local media reports.

The Boeing 747-400 freighter, which had departed from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, struck a ground service vehicle before plunging into the sea. The impact may have also knocked the ground vehicle into the water, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Two men aboard the vehicle were initially reported missing, but one has since been confirmed dead, officials said. Four crew members and another ground worker were taken to hospital.

Photos from the scene showed most of the plane partially submerged in the water with its tail section missing. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.