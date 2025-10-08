World
Ecuador’s president unharmed after shots fired at motorcade
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s motorcade came under attack when shots were allegedly fired at his convoy, according to government officials and local media. Noboa was unharmed, but several vehicles were damaged.
The presidency said the assault occurred during a visit to Cañar province in southern Ecuador on Tuesday, where protesters fired shots and threw objects at the convoy. The government condemned the “violent attacks,” calling them an attempt to obstruct the president’s activities.
“They attacked the integrity of President Daniel Noboa Azin and the lives of civilians who were traveling with him,” the statement said.
According to Primicias, the incident happened in the municipality of El Tambo, where demonstrators had gathered for the 16th consecutive day of protests led by the Indigenous movement Conaie against the government’s decision to end diesel subsidies.
Noboa was en route to Sigsihuayco to inaugurate a wastewater treatment and sewage plant when the confrontation occurred.
Government officials said roughly 500 people intercepted the motorcade, throwing stones and allegedly firing shots. Police reported that eight vehicles sustained damage to their windshields and bodywork.
Footage released by officials showed the president’s car with apparent bullet damage, shattered glass, and dents along its doors and windows.
Interior Minister John Reimberg said police arrested five suspects linked to the attack. The government has filed a criminal complaint for attempted assassination.
The assault comes amid a wave of unrest across Ecuador, where protests and roadblocks have coincided with a broader national security crisis.
