Escaped Louisiana inmate Derrick Groves captured in Atlanta after standoff

Derrick Groves, the last remaining inmate from a mass escape at the Orleans Parish Prison in New Orleans, was captured Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia, after a standoff with law enforcement, according to officials.

Officials said 28-year-old Derrick Groves, one of ten inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Prison on May 16, was taken into custody in southwest Atlanta after officers deployed gas and a police dog to clear a home where he was hiding.

Deputy Chief Kelly Collier of the Atlanta Police Department said the SWAT team “deployed a number of canisters of gas to help move him throughout the house,” before a K-9 unit located Groves hiding in a crawlspace. He was taken into custody without serious injury.

District Attorney Jason Williams confirmed that Groves was captured following a standoff and said no law enforcement officers were hurt during the operation.

Article continues below the player

Williams said an investigation is underway to determine whether Groves received assistance traveling from New Orleans to Atlanta.

The arrest was part of a joint effort involving multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, and local law enforcement from New Orleans and Atlanta.

Groves had been awaiting trial on charges including attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm at the time of his escape.

His capture marks the end of a months-long manhunt that began after ten inmates broke out of the New Orleans facility in May. All escapees have now been recaptured.