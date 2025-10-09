Gunmen open fire at concert in Peru, injuring members of popular band

Gunmen opened fire during a concert in Lima, Peru, injuring several people, including members of the popular cumbia group Agua Marina, according to police and government officials.

Authorities said the attack happened late Wednesday at an outdoor venue in the capital, where the band was performing before gunfire erupted. Videos shared on social media showed the musicians on stage when a rapid burst of shots was heard, forcing them to flee as some were struck by bullets.

At least six people were wounded, including four band members, one of them hospitalized with serious injuries, a vendor, and a spectator, according to RPP Noticias.

Police commander Felipe Monroy said the gunmen appeared to fire from a motorcycle that stopped near the venue.

Peru’s Ministry of the Interior condemned the shooting, calling it an “act of violence,” and said police have launched a large-scale operation to find those responsible. Officials stated the concert had not been authorized and lacked the necessary security permits.

Authorities are investigating whether the attack is connected to organized crime and previous extortion threats against cumbia bands. Earlier this year, a singer from another major group, Armonía 10, was shot and killed in a similar attack in Lima.