Hamas says it’s ready to negotiate under Trump’s Gaza deal

Hamas announced that it is prepared to release all Israeli prisoners under President Donald Trump’s peace plan, and is ready to negotiate the agreement with mediators.

Hamas said Friday it would release “all Israeli prisoners, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal,” provided the necessary field conditions for the exchange are met, and that it is ready to negotiate the details through mediators.

The group said it had held “in-depth consultations” with Palestinian factions and mediators before responding to the U.S. proposal and that it “appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump.”

Hamas said it backs a technocratic administration for Gaza but intends to remain involved in national decisions.

Before Hamas announcement, President Donald Trump posted a message on social media repeating his demand that an agreement be reached quickly and setting a deadline. Trump wrote, in part, “An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time.”

Trump warned that if no agreement is reached, “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.” He added that the plan “spares the lives of all remaining Hamas fighters” if they accept, and said peace would come to the Middle East “one way or the other.”

In earlier briefings this week, the White House described the plan as a staged withdrawal by Israeli forces, the release of hostages, disarmament of Hamas under international supervision, and the creation of a temporary technocratic Palestinian governing body under international oversight.