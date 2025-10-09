Entertainment
Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art,” the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday.
Krasznahorkai, 71, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most original contemporary writers. His major works include Satantango (1985), The Melancholy of Resistance (1989), and War & War (1999), all of which explore the chaos and decay of modern life through dark, philosophical narratives.
In a post written in Hungarian on social media, Krasznahorkai reacted briefly to the news: “Call from Stockholm. I won the Nobel Prize in Literature. I’m happy. Thank you.”
Krasznahorkai later thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for his congratulations but added, “I will always oppose his political actions and ideas. I remain a free writer.”
Krasznahorkai’s works have been translated into more than 20 languages and often adapted into films, most notably through his long collaboration with Hungarian director Béla Tarr, whose acclaimed film The Turin Horse was based on one of his stories.
The Nobel Committee praised him for reaffirming “the power of art” in a time of turmoil and disillusionment.
This year’s Nobel announcements continue a week of prizes honoring global achievements in science, literature, and peace. The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded on Friday, followed by the Economics Prize on Monday.
