Legal
Alabama man arrested over plot to attack synagogues and public figures
A man was arrested in Alabama after authorities said he made credible threats of violence against multiple synagogues and public figures. Weapons, ammunition, and body armor were seized from his home, according to officials.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, was taken into custody on Monday after a special response team executed a search warrant at his home in connection with credible threats of violence against multiple synagogues in Alabama and neighboring states.
The arrest took place in the small town of Needham, located in southwestern Alabama near the Mississippi border.
Investigators said they found weapons, body armor, and more than a suitcase full of ammunition, along with other items linked to the suspected plans of violence.
“He had a newly purchased assault rifle, he had extended magazines which were loaded, and the way that the ammo was fixed was like he was ready to go and utilize it somewhere,” Sheriff DeWayne Smith told WALA-TV. “He had planned to shoot it out with the police, but due to tactics, he was unable to do so.”
Authorities said Shoemaker expressed intentions of not being taken alive and may have been planning attacks on public figures.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and involves multiple federal and local agencies, including the FBI. Federal charges are expected to follow.
