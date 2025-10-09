Man charged with starting deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with setting the fire that became one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history, federal prosecutors announced.

Jonathan Rinderknecht was taken into custody in Florida on a federal complaint accusing him of starting the Palisades Fire, which burned through parts of Pacific Palisades in January, killing at least 12 residents and destroying thousands of homes.

Prosecutors allege that Rinderknecht intentionally ignited a smaller blaze known as the Lachman Fire early on January 1, which continued to smolder underground before reigniting days later as the Palisades Fire.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), investigators determined that Rinderknecht started the fire on land owned by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority. The flames later spread into federal property within the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Article continues below the player

Evidence cited in the affidavit includes digital records showing that Rinderknecht made multiple failed 911 calls near the ignition site just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Investigators say he later asked the ChatGPT app on his phone, “Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes?” and saved the exchange as a screen recording. He also reportedly generated images depicting a burning city using the same app, according to court documents.

Authorities said Rinderknecht had previously lived near the area and was familiar with the trail where the fire started. He allegedly brought a lighter to the site and stayed to watch the fire grow before reporting it.

The blaze, which reignited a week later under strong winds, caused widespread destruction across Pacific Palisades. It was fully contained by the end of January.

“While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Rinderknecht made his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Orlando, Florida. If convicted, he faces federal arson charges for destroying property belonging to the U.S. government and federally funded organizations.