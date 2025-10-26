Multiple injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

A shooting with multiple victims has been reported at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, according to officials. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the International Cultural Center on the Lincoln University campus in the 1500 block of Baltimore Pike, according to preliminary information.

“The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening,” officials said in a statement. “Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Please avoid the area at this time.”

While the total number of victims has not been confirmed, WPVI reported that officers found at least four people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Early reports suggest a homecoming celebration was underway at the time, though the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. No arrests have been reported.

“Please join me in praying for the students and faculty of Lincoln University, as well as the brave members of law enforcement on the scene,” Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe said in a statement. “It appears there has been a mass shooting there tonight.”

Lincoln University is located in southern Chester County, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles southwest of Philadelphia and near the Maryland border.

