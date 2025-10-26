Breaking News
Multiple injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania
A shooting with multiple victims has been reported at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, according to officials. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the International Cultural Center on the Lincoln University campus in the 1500 block of Baltimore Pike, according to preliminary information.
“The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening,” officials said in a statement. “Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Please avoid the area at this time.”
While the total number of victims has not been confirmed, WPVI reported that officers found at least four people with gunshot wounds at the scene.
Early reports suggest a homecoming celebration was underway at the time, though the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. No arrests have been reported.
“Please join me in praying for the students and faculty of Lincoln University, as well as the brave members of law enforcement on the scene,” Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe said in a statement. “It appears there has been a mass shooting there tonight.”
Lincoln University is located in southern Chester County, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles southwest of Philadelphia and near the Maryland border.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews and @BNODesk on X/Twitter as details become available. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Multiple injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania
Unwarned tornado suspected in Fort Worth as storms cause damage and power outages
Suspected H5 bird flu outbreak kills hundreds of seal pups on sub-Antarctic island
4 people shot near Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 2 killed
-
US News1 day ago
Unwarned tornado suspected in Fort Worth as storms cause damage and power outages
-
Health6 days ago
Mexico reports new human case of H5 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
Man armed with AR-15 arrested after threats to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Dominican Republic
-
World1 week ago
Estonia permanently closes road through Russian territory
-
World1 week ago
U.S. Special Operations helicopters spotted near Venezuela
-
World4 days ago
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Ecuador–Peru border region