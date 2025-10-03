Sean “Diddy” Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to over 4 years in prison following his conviction on federal charges, according to reports.

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced “Diddy” on Friday to 50 months in prison, with the 13 months he has already spent in detention counting toward the sentence, according to CBS News.

Combs was convicted in July on two of five counts, including two charges of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the most serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

According to trial testimony, the charges involved Combs transporting former partners Cassie Ventura and another woman identified as “Jane,” along with male escorts, across state lines for sexual encounters.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024, testified about recurring “hotel nights” in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Turks and Caicos. Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, described similar events she said Combs referred to as “Freak Offs.”

She testified that male escorts were paid between $1,500 and $6,000 in cash after the encounters. Her account was supported by flight records, hotel invoices, and credit card statements introduced as evidence.

Jurors also viewed video recordings of Ventura and Jane engaging in sexual acts with male escorts, which prosecutors said corresponded with the dates of travel and payments.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, is a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur who rose to prominence in the 1990s with his Bad Boy Records label. He built a multibillion-dollar business empire spanning music, fashion, and liquor brands, becoming one of the most recognizable figures in hip-hop.