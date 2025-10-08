World
Several injured after ferris wheel collapses at fair in Bolivia
A ferris wheel collapsed at an amusement park in Bolivia, leaving multiple people injured, according to local media reports.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Feria de la Alasita amusement park in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where emergency crews responded to the scene of the collapse.
Local outlets reported that more than 10 people were injured, though authorities have not yet released official figures or details about their condition. Children and teens were among the injured.
Videos shared on social media showed the ferris wheel lying on its side as bystanders and emergency responders carried injured people into ambulances. Activity in other areas of the fair appeared to continue normally, with other rides still operating.
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia’s largest city, lies in the eastern lowlands near the Amazon basin, where the Feria de la Alasita, a traditional annual fair, takes place. The cause of the accident remains unclear.
