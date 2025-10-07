Teen arrested after stepfather found decapitated inside NYC home

A 19-year-old man has been taken into custody after his stepfather was found decapitated inside a home on Staten Island, according to NBC New York.

The discovery was made Monday afternoon at a residence on Cary Avenue in the West Brighton neighborhood, a residential area on the north side of Staten Island, about 10 miles southwest of Manhattan.

Police sources told NBC New York that the stepson’s sister entered the home shortly after 4 p.m. and found blood throughout several rooms before discovering the victim’s body in the bathtub. A knife was still lodged in the 45-year-old victim’s neck when officers arrived.

The 19-year-old suspect, identified as the victim’s stepson, was detained at the scene and is awaiting charges. His mother told investigators that he has a history of mental illness.

Police have not released the names of those involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Last month, a similar incident occurred in Dallas, Texas, where a man beheaded a coworker during a stabbing attack at a motel.

Police said the suspect, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, attacked 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah with a bladed weapon at the Downtown Suites near Cotton Bowl Stadium, killing him at the scene. Cobos-Martinez was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Witnesses told local media that both men worked at the motel and that the suspect chased the victim with a machete before decapitating him. Investigators said the victim’s head was later found in a trash container near the property.