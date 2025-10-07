Legal
Teen arrested after stepfather found decapitated inside NYC home
A 19-year-old man has been taken into custody after his stepfather was found decapitated inside a home on Staten Island, according to NBC New York.
The discovery was made Monday afternoon at a residence on Cary Avenue in the West Brighton neighborhood, a residential area on the north side of Staten Island, about 10 miles southwest of Manhattan.
Police sources told NBC New York that the stepson’s sister entered the home shortly after 4 p.m. and found blood throughout several rooms before discovering the victim’s body in the bathtub. A knife was still lodged in the 45-year-old victim’s neck when officers arrived.
The 19-year-old suspect, identified as the victim’s stepson, was detained at the scene and is awaiting charges. His mother told investigators that he has a history of mental illness.
Police have not released the names of those involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Last month, a similar incident occurred in Dallas, Texas, where a man beheaded a coworker during a stabbing attack at a motel.
Police said the suspect, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, attacked 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah with a bladed weapon at the Downtown Suites near Cotton Bowl Stadium, killing him at the scene. Cobos-Martinez was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Witnesses told local media that both men worked at the motel and that the suspect chased the victim with a machete before decapitating him. Investigators said the victim’s head was later found in a trash container near the property.
Venezuela says it warned U.S. of alleged plot to bomb embassy in Caracas
Teen arrested after stepfather found decapitated inside NYC home
Homicide probe opened after priest found dead in southern Mexico
June tornado in North Dakota upgraded to EF5; first in U.S. since 2013
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
3 killed after gunman on boat opens fire at Southport, NC restaurant
-
US News1 week ago
At least 10 people shot at Mormon Church in Michigan, others missing
-
Legal6 days ago
All clear after suspicious device reported at Utah State University
-
Legal1 week ago
Suspect arrested after casino shooting in Eagle Pass, Texas leaves 2 dead, 5 injured
-
Legal1 week ago
Lockdown at Grove City College in Pennsylvania; no active threat reported
-
World6 days ago
Plane’s front landing gear collapses in emergency landing in Dominican Republic
-
US News1 week ago
Stowaway found dead in plane’s landing gear at North Carolina airport
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. seizes 14 ancient Egyptian artifacts smuggled into the country