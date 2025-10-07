Tropical Storm Jerry strengthens in the Atlantic, could become a hurricane soon

Newly formed Tropical Storm Jerry is strengthening over the central Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane within the next day, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm, located about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands, was producing sustained winds near 50 mph as of Tuesday evening. It is moving quickly west at around 20 mph and is expected to turn west-northwest by midweek, bringing it near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday or Friday, the NHC said.

Forecasters said environmental conditions remain favorable for strengthening, with warm ocean waters and low wind shear expected to allow Jerry to intensify. The NHC’s forecast shows Jerry becoming a hurricane by Wednesday and reaching maximum sustained winds near 100 mph by the weekend.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for portions of the northern Leeward Islands, where heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding, especially in higher terrain.

While the storm’s core is currently expected to stay just north of the islands, the NHC said that small changes in speed or direction could bring the system closer to land. Both the NOAA and U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the storm on Wednesday to gather more precise data.

By the weekend, Jerry is forecast to turn northward as a large weather system over the western Atlantic weakens the ridge steering the storm.

Jerry is the latest named storm in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which has already produced four hurricanes, including two that reached Category 5 strength.