Trump urges Israel to pause bombing amid Hamas response to peace deal

President Donald Trump called on Israel to immediately stop its bombardment of Gaza, citing Hamas’ announcement that it is prepared to release hostages under his peace proposal.

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE,” Trump wrote on social media on Friday. “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!”

“Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that,” Trump added. “We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a photo of Trump recording a video response from the Oval Office. “Behind the Scenes in the Oval Office: President Trump responds to Hamas’ acceptance of his Peace Plan,” she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Hamas said it was prepared to release “all Israeli hostages, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal,” provided conditions on the ground allow the exchange to be carried out.

The group said it is ready to negotiate details with mediators and expressed appreciation for Trump’s role, as well as support from Arab and international partners.

Hamas said it backed the establishment of a technocratic administration for Gaza under international oversight but insisted it would remain involved in national decisions.