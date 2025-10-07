World
U.S. strike kills senior al-Qaeda-linked attack planner in Syria
U.S. forces have killed a senior al-Qaeda-linked attack planner in Syria, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.
The strike, carried out last week, targeted Muhammad ‘Abd-al-Wahhab al-Ahmad, a member of Ansar al-Islam, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, according to a CENTCOM statement released Tuesday.
“U.S. forces in the Middle East remain postured to disrupt and defeat efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. “We will continue to defend our homeland, warfighters, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond.”
CENTCOM did not specify the exact location of the strike or whether others were killed.
The operation comes two months after U.S. forces killed a senior ISIS financier during a raid in northern Syria.
Although ISIS’s territorial control collapsed years ago, remnants of both ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliates continue to operate in parts of Syria, particularly in the north and west.
Ecuador’s president unharmed after shots fired at motorcade
FAA issues 1st staffing-related ground stop in Nashville during shutdown
U.S. strike kills senior al-Qaeda-linked attack planner in Syria
Tropical Storm Jerry strengthens in the Atlantic, could become a hurricane soon
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
3 killed after gunman on boat opens fire at Southport, NC restaurant
-
US News1 week ago
At least 10 people shot at Mormon Church in Michigan, others missing
-
US News22 hours ago
Medical helicopter crashes onto highway in Sacramento, California
-
Legal1 week ago
All clear after suspicious device reported at Utah State University
-
Legal1 week ago
Suspect arrested after casino shooting in Eagle Pass, Texas leaves 2 dead, 5 injured
-
World1 week ago
Plane’s front landing gear collapses in emergency landing in Dominican Republic
-
Legal1 week ago
Lockdown at Grove City College in Pennsylvania; no active threat reported
-
US News1 week ago
Stowaway found dead in plane’s landing gear at North Carolina airport