US News
Unwarned tornado suspected in Fort Worth as storms cause damage and power outages
A possible unwarned tornado was detected near Fort Worth, Texas, according to independent meteorologists. It remains unclear whether a tornado actually touched down.
Meteorologist Max Velocity and his team of storm chasers reported a damaging tornado south of downtown Fort Worth, developing from a line of storms that had previously produced other tornadoes in the region.
Meteorologist Jeff Piotrowski said Fort Worth fire crews were responding to power lines down, structure fires, high-water rescues, and extensive power outages across the city.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth did not issue a tornado warning for the storm, though residents reported hearing tornado sirens in the area.
Earlier, the NWS had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of North and Central Texas, including Fort Worth, in effect until midnight. The alert warned that “damaging winds up to 70–75 mph, isolated hail up to 1.5 inches, and a tornado or two are all possible.”
