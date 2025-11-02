US News
2 killed as Jamaica hurricane relief plane crashes in Coral Springs, Florida
Two people were killed when a small aircraft went down in a lake in Coral Springs, Florida, according to officials and local media. The plane had taken off for Jamaica to assist with relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa.
The twin-turboprop Beechcraft King Air departed Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at 10:14 a.m. on Monday and went down minutes later near NW 57th Way, Coral Springs police said.
Emergency crews from the Coral Springs Police Department and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to the crash at 10:19 a.m., officials said. The city later confirmed that both occupants of the plane were killed. No injuries were reported on the ground.
CCTV footage captured the aircraft narrowly missing a home before crashing into a nearby lake, damaging a fence but sparing surrounding homes.
A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport told CBS Miami that the plane was headed to Jamaica to support post-storm recovery efforts after Hurricane Melissa struck parts of the Caribbean.
Authorities urged residents to avoid the area and report any debris to police. The city also warned that a strong odor of fuel may linger as remaining fumes dissipate, advising residents to stay indoors and keep doors closed.
Police said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are leading the investigation.
WATCH: Small plane carrying hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica crashes into small lake at Coral Springs, Florida neighborhood Monday morning. No word on casualties. pic.twitter.com/iV2RG53RlQ— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 10, 2025
