DOJ probes SeaWorld parent company over disability access restrictions

The Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation into United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., to determine whether the company is violating federal disability law by restricting access for guests who use certain mobility devices, according to federal officials.

The investigation was announced on Tuesday by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Officials said the review focuses on whether several of the company’s theme parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando, are complying with Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA prohibits disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including amusement parks.

According to federal officials, the inquiry began after complaints from guests with disabilities who said the three parks banned the use of specific walkers known as rollator walkers.

Complainants told the Justice Department they rely on rollators to move safely through the parks and said the alternatives offered by the company were not appropriate for their disabilities and would result in additional fees.

“Every year, millions of people from around the world travel to Florida to visit our theme parks,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida. “No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability.”

Officials did not release additional details about the scope or timeline of the investigation. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has not publicly commented.