K-pop star HyunA collapses on stage in Macau

South Korean singer HyunA collapsed during a live performance in Macau, leading to an abrupt stop to the show, according to media reports.

The incident happened on Sunday during the Waterbomb 2025 Macau music festival, where the 32-year-old artist fainted while performing her hit song “Bubble Pop,” according to the Korea Herald. Videos shared online show dancers rushing to catch her as she lost consciousness, followed by security staff carrying her offstage.

HyunA, whose full name is Kim Hyun-ah, later addressed the incident in a post on Instagram, apologizing to fans and expressing regret for being “unprofessional.”

“I really, really apologize,” she wrote in Korean. “I wanted to show my best after the previous concert, but it seems I wasn’t professional enough. To be honest, I don’t remember anything.”

Article continues below the player

She thanked those who attended, including fans from Macau and abroad, saying, “Everyone paid to see the performance, and I’m truly sorry.” She added that she plans to improve her health and stamina, writing, “I’ll keep working harder and building my strength. If everything goes the way I hope, that would be great—but I’ll do my best.”

According to the Korea Times, HyunA had recently disclosed that she lost about 10 kilograms (22 pounds) in a single month, after facing speculation about weight gain and pregnancy.

HyunA debuted in 2007 as a member of the Wonder Girls before rising to prominence with the girl group 4Minute under Cube Entertainment. She later built a successful solo career known for hits such as “Bubble Pop,” “Red,” and “I’m Not Cool,” becoming one of K-pop’s most recognizable and influential performers.