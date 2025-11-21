Knife-wielding man shot dead by police at St. Louis airport

A man pulled out a knife during security checks at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri, leading to an officer-involved shooting in which the suspect was killed, according to local officials.

The incident happened at 1:05 a.m. on Friday when airport police officers were confronted by a man with a knife during routine security checks in Terminal 1, according to Mary Schmitt, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department.

“The suspect refused to drop the weapon and was tased by one police officer,” Schmitt said in a statement. “The suspect continued to advance towards officers, and a second police officer fired his service weapon, striking the male suspect.”

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

It’s unknown what led to the man pulling out a knife. “This is an active investigation, and preliminary details could change,” police said in a statement.

Schmitt said the officers involved in the incident have been with STL Airport Police for 6 months and 1 year, respectively, but both have prior law enforcement experience.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).