World
Tornado kills 6 and injures hundreds in southern Brazil, rated preliminary F4
A powerful tornado killed six people and injured hundreds more in southern Brazil’s Paraná state, according to local authorities. Severe weather researchers gave it a preliminary F4 rating based on the extent of the damage.
The tornado struck on Friday, destroying most of the town of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu and damaging nearly all of its homes and public buildings.
State officials say six people have been killed and more than 750 others have received medical attention. At least 10 have undergone surgery, and nine remain in serious condition.
The government of Paraná declared a state of public calamity and said emergency crews remain in the area assisting residents, clearing debris, and setting up shelters for displaced families.
The volunteer severe weather research group PREVOTS, which documents tornadoes and other severe weather events across Brazil, said at least eight tornadoes were confirmed on Friday in the states of Paraná and Santa Catarina.
The Rio Bonito do Iguaçu tornado, rated preliminary F4 by the research group, was the most destructive, with damage consistent with winds exceeding 200 miles per hour.
Tornadoes are uncommon in Brazil but occur most frequently in the country’s southern region, where warm, humid air from the tropics meets cold air masses from Argentina.
Tornado kills 6 and injures hundreds in southern Brazil, rated preliminary F4
Senate reaches deal to end record shutdown – CNN
Strong waves in Spain’s Canary Islands kill 3, injure 17
U.S. removes Syrian president from sanctions list ahead of White House visit
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News6 days ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
Politics21 hours ago
Senate reaches deal to end record shutdown – CNN
-
World1 week ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World1 week ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
World1 week ago
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
-
US News5 days ago
5 firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in the Bronx, NYC
-
US News5 days ago
FAA orders 10% flight cut at 40 U.S. markets as shutdown strains air traffic system
-
US News5 days ago
Death toll rises to 11 after UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville