Tornado kills 6 and injures hundreds in southern Brazil, rated preliminary F4

A powerful tornado killed six people and injured hundreds more in southern Brazil’s Paraná state, according to local authorities. Severe weather researchers gave it a preliminary F4 rating based on the extent of the damage.

The tornado struck on Friday, destroying most of the town of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu and damaging nearly all of its homes and public buildings.

State officials say six people have been killed and more than 750 others have received medical attention. At least 10 have undergone surgery, and nine remain in serious condition.

The government of Paraná declared a state of public calamity and said emergency crews remain in the area assisting residents, clearing debris, and setting up shelters for displaced families.

Article continues below the player

The volunteer severe weather research group PREVOTS, which documents tornadoes and other severe weather events across Brazil, said at least eight tornadoes were confirmed on Friday in the states of Paraná and Santa Catarina.

The Rio Bonito do Iguaçu tornado, rated preliminary F4 by the research group, was the most destructive, with damage consistent with winds exceeding 200 miles per hour.

Tornadoes are uncommon in Brazil but occur most frequently in the country’s southern region, where warm, humid air from the tropics meets cold air masses from Argentina.