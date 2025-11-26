Politics
Trump says prosecutors have ‘a lot of options’ after Comey and James indictments dismissed
President Trump commented on the dismissal of criminal indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying prosecutors have “a lot of options” following the ruling, according to remarks made aboard Air Force One.
The comments were made on Tuesday as Trump responded to questions about Monday’s decision by Senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, who dismissed both indictments after finding that Lindsey Halligan, the interim U.S. Attorney who brought the cases to a grand jury, lacked lawful authority to serve in the role.
“She is great, I think she is great,” Trump said regarding Halligan. “They got out on a technicality, and you’ll see what happens from here on.”
“The court didn’t say you couldn’t bring the case, rebring the case, or appeal the case, so they have a lot of options,” Trump added. “They are going to call out the shots, I’m not going to call in the shots, but Lindsey is a very talented lawyer.”
Judge Currie’s ruling focused on Halligan’s appointment as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. According to the orders, the authority to fill the vacancy belonged to the district court at the time Halligan was selected, not the Attorney General.
The judge concluded that Halligan therefore lacked authority to oversee grand jury proceedings or sign indictments. Both cases were dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors with proper authority could pursue charges again.
Comey had been charged with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding, while James faced charges of bank fraud and making false statements related to a mortgage application. Both indictments were presented solely by Halligan.
