2 women and a service dog killed with machete in Pennsylvania apartment
Two women were killed and another was critically injured when a man carrying a machete attacked residents inside an apartment building in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to officials. A service dog belonging to one of the victims was also killed in the attack.
The stabbing occurred on Tuesday on the sixth floor of the Jermyn Apartments in the borough of Jermyn, near Scranton, according to local officials. Police detained the suspect as he was leaving the building. Authorities did not release additional details about what led up to the attack.
The victims have been identified as Linda Fortuna, 61, and Terry Muller, 59, according to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office. Muller’s golden retriever service dog, Nayla, was also killed.
A third victim, Marilyn Waller, 66, survived the attack but remains hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.
The suspect has been identified as Michael Willie Marquis Woods, 38, of Scranton, according to court records. A criminal complaint charges Woods with multiple counts of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Woods is being held at Lackawanna County Prison and has been denied bail, according to the docket. He scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 23.
