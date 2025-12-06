6 injured in apartment building fire in Manhattan

A 4-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Manhattan, injuring six people, according to FDNY officials. The fire was brought under control later in the morning.

The fire was reported on Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. at 201 West 107th Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where FDNY units arrived in just over three minutes, according to the department. Firefighters escorted two civilians from the building to be treated by EMS. One firefighter was treated for a minor burn injury.

WABC later reported that three residents and three firefighters were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Officials did not release additional details about their conditions.

“This building is a six-story non-fireproof building with four apartments per floor. Upon arrival, we had heavy fire on the top floor and through the roof,” said Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods. “Heavily involved three of those four apartments. The fourth apartment and some of the apartments below have heavy damage.”

Article continues below the player

Woods said portions of the roof and parapet wall collapsed during the response. “We had a heavy collapse of the roof space into the top floor and also of the parapet wall into the street,” he said.

Woods added that engine companies were initially able to extinguish a large amount of fire before structural concerns forced crews to withdraw and operate from tower ladders.

Footage from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof as thick black smoke rises above the building, with debris visible near the collapsed wall.

The building is located in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, several blocks north of Central Park and near Columbia University. The fire was placed under control at 10:30 a.m., according to FDNY. Fire marshals are investigating the cause.