US News
6 people injured after gas explosion near Hayward, California
Six people were injured when a gas line rupture caused an explosion and large fire in a residential area near Hayward, California, according to officials.
The blast occurred on Thursday at around 9:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Lewelling Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Ashland, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived within minutes and found multiple structures burning. Six people were taken to hospitals, and authorities said three of them were in serious condition.
According to the fire department, the explosion happened after a construction crew struck an underground gas line.
Fire officials said the rupture allowed natural gas to accumulate before igniting, though they did not immediately release further information about the sequence of events or what led to the ignition.
A Ring doorbell camera from a home facing the site captured the moment of the blast. The footage shows several gas workers at the location, including one operating a bulldozer near the building, when a sudden explosion demolishes the structure and propels debris high into the air before falling across the street.
Fire officials said two properties were directly affected, with three buildings on those lots sustaining significant damage. A neighboring property also suffered moderate exterior damage on the side facing the blast.
WATCH: Large explosion destroys multiple homes after crew hits gas line in Hayward, California. At least 6 people injured pic.twitter.com/KWJvv1gUoY— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 11, 2025
